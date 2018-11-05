Aftermath of the Apartment Fire in New Lenox

Two people were transported to an area hospital in stable condition following an apartment fire in New Lenox on Sunday morning. It was just after 5 a.m. Sunday, November 4th when the New Lenox Fire Protection District received a call for a structure fire in the 1200 block of Timber Place.

Once the NLFPD arrived on scene, they confirmed the fire in a two-story apartment building with five units inside and upgraded the fire to a full-still response.

Five families have been effected by the fire. The New Lenox Fire Protection District is working with the Village of New Lenox on securing a donation point for anyone who would like to help the families.