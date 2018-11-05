Aftermath of the Apartment Fire in New Lenox
By Jess Samson
|
Nov 5, 2018 @ 7:14 AM

Two people were transported to an area hospital in stable condition following an apartment fire in New Lenox on Sunday morning. It was just after 5 a.m. Sunday, November 4th when the New Lenox Fire Protection District received a call for a structure fire in the 1200 block of Timber Place.

Once the NLFPD arrived on scene, they confirmed the fire in a two-story apartment building with five units inside and upgraded the fire to a full-still response.

Five families have been effected by the fire. The New Lenox Fire Protection District is working with the Village of New Lenox on securing a donation point for anyone who would like to help the families.

 

