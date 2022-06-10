      Weather Alert

Afternoon Shooting in Joliet Leaves One Injured

Jun 10, 2022 @ 5:11pm
A shooting in Joliet on Friday afternoon has left one person injured. It was at 1:51pm, Officers responded to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center for a report of a 32-year-old male that had been shot and taken to the hospital by way of a private vehicle. The shooting had taken place in the 300 block of Oneida Street and the victim had been shot while near a vehicle. The shooting victim is listed in critical condition. If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.

