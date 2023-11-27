1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

AG Warns Cyber Monday Shoppers To Exercise Caution When Shopping Online

November 27, 2023 12:03PM CST
(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

 Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is warning residents to exercise caution when shopping online for Cyber Monday.  Raoul is urging shoppers to do research before taking advantage of “buy now, pay later” offers or accepting offers of loans.  He also recommends avoiding fake websites, being careful when clicking on links that were sent to your phone or email from suspicious or unfamiliar sources and never giving out private information.

