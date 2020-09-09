Agreement To Avoid Furloughs Reached Between United, Pilots Union
FILE - In this June 25, 2020, file photo, rows of United Airlines check-in counters at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago are unoccupied amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, United Airlines says it will be dropping an unpopular $200 fee for most people who change a ticket for travel within the United States. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)
There appears to be a deal between United Airlines and its pilot union to avoid thousands of furloughs. CNBC reports there’s an agreement in principle that would keep the airline from furloughing almost three-thousand pilots. The pilot furloughs were set to begin October 1st. It was part of a company plan to lay off or furlough around 16-thousand workers.