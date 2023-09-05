1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Air Canada Apologizes For Booting Passengers Who Complained That Their Seats Were Smeared With Vomit

September 5, 2023 6:32PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – Air Canada says it has apologized to two women who were booted off a flight by security after protesting that their seats were smeared in vomit.

The airline said Tuesday that the passengers “clearly did not receive the standard of care to which they were entitled.”

Another passenger who witnessed the Aug. 26 incident says it happened while people were boarding in Las Vegas for a flight to Montreal.

Air Canada says its procedures were not followed in this case, and it has contacted the passengers directly to apologize.

Popular Posts

1

Will County State's Attorney's Office Evacuated
2

Amazon workers record dangerous temperatures in Will County warehouse, advocates warn that the issue is not isolated
3

Big Announcement From Will County Sheriff's Deputy Chief
4

Single Motorcycle Crash In Shorewood Being Investigated
5

Arrest Made in Joliet Homicide

Recent Posts