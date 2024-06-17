1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Air Quality Alert Issued For Chicagoland Including Will County

June 17, 2024 5:16AM CDT
Share
Air Quality Alert Issued For Chicagoland Including Will County
National Weather Service

Hot and humid conditions are expected each day this week. If spending time outside, stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and take breaks in the shade or indoors.

Meanwhile, an air quality alert is in effect today in the Chicago area. The National Weather Service says an air pollution action day has been declared for Cook, McHenry, Lake, Kane, DuPage, Kendall, and Will counties. This happens when weather conditions can potentially cause health problems. Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or respiratory diseases should limit prolonged outdoor activity.

 

Popular Posts

1

Republicans Walk Out Of Will County Board Meeting
2

New Lenox Man Fatally Struck By Semi Leaving Will County ADF Identified by Coroner
3

More Juveniles Come Forward With Abuse Accusations
4

Strong Storms Roll In This Afternoon And Evening
5

New poll: 95% of Will County voters think it’s important for local candidates to have a plan to address property taxes

Recent Posts