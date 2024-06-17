Air Quality Alert Issued For Chicagoland Including Will County

Hot and humid conditions are expected each day this week. If spending time outside, stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and take breaks in the shade or indoors.

Meanwhile, an air quality alert is in effect today in the Chicago area. The National Weather Service says an air pollution action day has been declared for Cook, McHenry, Lake, Kane, DuPage, Kendall, and Will counties. This happens when weather conditions can potentially cause health problems. Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or respiratory diseases should limit prolonged outdoor activity.