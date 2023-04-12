Airline Passenger Charged After Flight Heading To Chicago

A woman is charged with causing a disturbance on a flight heading to Chicago last week. Chloe Dasilva faces a federal charge of one count of interfering with flight crew members. Prosecutors say Dasilva interfered with the duties of flight attendants while she was a passenger aboard Alaska Airlines flight 456. The flight was scheduled for nonstop service from San Francisco to O’Hare Airport last Friday. However, the flight was diverted to Kansas City International Airport.