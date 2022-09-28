1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Airport Of Year Awards Announced By IDOT

September 28, 2022 12:00PM CDT
Share
Airport Of Year Awards Announced By IDOT
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Six airports in Illinois are being honored by the Illinois Department of Transportation.  All six received Airport of the Year awards because of their accomplishments, including an outstanding partnership with IDOT and a strong commitment to customer safety and satisfaction.  The 2022 recipients are Central Illinois Regional Airport, DuPage Airport, Greater Kankakee Airport, Dixon Municipal Airport, Erie Airpark, and AbbVie Heliport.

Popular Posts

1

One Confirmed Dead In Fatal Crash On I-55 in Will County
2

Four Students Arrested Following Lunchtime Fight At Plainfield South High School
3

Joliet Store Along Route 30 To Close
4

Joliet School Named One of the Best In The Nation For the Second Time
5

String of Robberies to Mailboxes Across Will and Grundy Counties Under Investigation

Recent Posts