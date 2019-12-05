AJ Freund’s Mother Pleads Guilty To Murder
This undated photo provided by the Crystal Lake, Illinois Police Department shows Andrew "AJ" Freund. Crystal Lake police say the missing boy's Freund's parents last saw him about 9 p.m. Wednesday April 17, 2019. Police say Andrew's parents reported him missing when they woke up Thursday and couldn't find him in their home. Police in the Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake say an FBI team that specializes in missing children is helping them search for the 5-year-old boy. (Crystal Lake Police Department via AP)
The northwest suburban Crystal Lake woman accused of killing her five-year-old son A.J. Freund is pleading guilty to murder. JoAnn Cunningham will face 20 to 60 years behind bars as part of a plea deal when she is sentenced next year. There’s no word on whether she will testify against AJ’s father and co-defendant, Andrew Freund Senior. Prosecutors believe the young boy was beaten to death in his home and buried by his father in a shallow grave near suburban Woodstock. Cunningham is scheduled to appear in court on January 30th.