Al Capone Belongings, Family Photos To Be Sold At Auction

Those wanting to get their hands on the belongings of Chicago’s legendary crime boss will soon have the opportunity. Three of Al Capone’s granddaughters are letting go of some of his pieces in an auction this fall. It’s scheduled for Friday, October 8th, but bids are being accepted online. Items include Capone’s “favorite” Colt-45 semi-automatic pistol, with a starting bid of 50-thousand-dollars. There’s also a handwritten letter to his son mailed from Alcatraz, a Patek Philippe pocket watch, a bed he slept in and figurines owned by his wife.