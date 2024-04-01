Alex Murdaugh Gets 40 Years In Federal Prison For Stealing From Clients And His Law Firm
April 1, 2024 12:03PM CDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Alex Murdaugh has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for stealing from clients and his law firm.
The 55-year-old disbarred attorney is already serving a life sentence without parole in a state prison for killing his wife and son.
He also pleaded guilty to similar financial crime charges in state court.
Before his sentencing Monday, Murdaugh apologized again to his victims and blamed drug abuse.
A judge says his schemes were too complex for an addict.
The 22 counts are the final charges outstanding for the disgraced attorney.