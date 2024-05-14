Ascension previously reported that it experienced a ransomware attack that has caused disruptions to patient care in its network. Our priority remains on providing safe patient care. Ascension, with the support of leading cybersecurity experts, worked around the clock over the weekend to respond to the ransomware incident affecting our systems. We are focused on restoring systems safely. We are making progress, however, it will take time to return to normal operations. As systems and services come back online, we will share those updates so that our patients and communities can plan accordingly. We have established a dedicated website to share any updates we have across our system.

All Ascension Illinois hospitals, physician offices, and care sites across Illinois remain open and operational. We continue to accept all internal and external transfers. Despite the challenges posed by the recent ransomware incident, patient safety continues to be our utmost priority. Our dedicated doctors, nurses, and care teams are demonstrating incredible thoughtfulness and resilience as we use manual and paper based systems during the ongoing disruption to normal systems.

We thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate this unexpected situation. Rest assured, our commitment to the health and safety of our community remains our highest priority.

Please refer to our website via the link below for Ascension Illinois specific information and updates.

https://about.ascension.org/ cybersecurity-event/regional- pages/illinois

