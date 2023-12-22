All Decked Out Taylor Swift Style: Video

Source: YouTube

A home in Naperville has been getting a lot of attention this Christmas.

The family has been doing major light displays at Christmas for years but this is the first time they paid tribute to the favorite singer Taylor Swift. They started decorating their home in early November and their display has gone viral. WJOL was able to get some video. If you go to see the display, the family is encouraging donations to Little Friends which provides services for a loved one with autism or developmental disabilities. The home is located at 1228 Atlas Lane in Naperville.