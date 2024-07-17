All Hands On Deck as ComEd Works To Reopen I-55 in Channahon

One of the two support towers damaged in Monday night’s EF-2 tornado in Channahon/Mike Lorber – NBC Sky5

With multiple towers crumpled, and high tension lines strewn across I-55, ComEd is “all hands on deck”, according to Neena Hemmady, Vice President of Support Services

“We also had 30 plus poles that had transmission lines along with distribution lines that fell. This impacted I-55, and we had to shut down traffic, which is a massive impact, we understand, to the whole region. But the the weather that led to this point was just unprecedented.”

It’s a massive undertaking, especially with one of the nation’s busiest thoroughfares affected.

Hemmady added, “The process that it takes to put and restore and actually clear the highway to be able to get the highway back up and running is a very complicated endeavor. It’s something that damaged infrastructure by having essentially anchor points that we have to use for our transmission lines. These lines are under tension. And we have to make sure that before we cut and clear any lines, that we have the lines properly, anchored.”

And they’re still on track for a midnight Thursday morning opening.

Along with the cleanup in Channahon, there are still some Will County residents without power, but that number is quickly dwindling, according to ComEd.

“Of those 430,000 customers that were in in the storm, as of 3:00 PM (Wednesday), 90% of those customers have been restored.”