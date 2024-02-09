All Lanes Of Eastbound I-80 Closed Due To A Serious Crash

A crash that occurred in a delay from another crash has shut down the eastbound lanes of I-80 at Houbolt Road. Little is known about the crash, but according the Mike Lorber in NBC Sky5, a partially overturned semi, box truck and another car were all involved in the serious crash.

State Police have released preliminary information about the crash:

A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: ISP Troop 3 units responded to a three-unit personal injury traffic crash involving a Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer (TT ST), a box truck, and a passenger vehicle at the above location and time. For unknown reasons the TT ST rolled over. One person was transported to a local area hospital with injuries. All lanes have been shut down for the traffic crash investigation.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to WJOL.com