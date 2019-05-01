All Lincoln-Way High Schools Make Best High Schools List

U.S. News & World Report released their 2019 Best High Schools rankings, and for the first time, all three Lincoln-Way high schools made the list. The U.S. News rankings include data on more than 23,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. More than 17,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.

On their 2019 rankings, Lincoln-Way East ranked 1,330 nationally (61 in Illinois),

Lincoln-Way Central ranked 1,625 nationally (72 in Illinois),

and Lincoln-Way West ranked 2,673 (104 in Illinois).

“All three Lincoln-Way high schools making the list is quite an accomplishment,” said Superintendent Scott Tingley. “Their findings show that Lincoln-Way 210 is putting students first, and we will continue to strive to improve. We are extremely proud of our students and staff for their commitment to education.”

U.S. News ranks schools in a variety of categories, including College Readiness, AP Exams, Math and Reading Proficiency, and Graduation Rate.