All School And College Educators Must Get Vaccinated Under New State Mandate

Aug 26, 2021 @ 7:20pm
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2015 file photo, University of Illinois students walk across the Main Quad on campus in Urbana, Ill. On Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016, university trustees approved a tuition freeze for instate freshmen. (AP Photo/David Mercer, File)

All school staff and health care workers statewide will have to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Governor Pritzker announced today that he is implementing a vaccine mandate for Illinois educators. The order also covers public and private nursing homes. Governor Pritzker says the action is necessary to curb the increase of infection cases and hospitalizations, especially among the unvaccinated. The mandate goes into effect on Monday. Meanwhile, Pritzker also imposed a mask mandate statewide for people two and older in indoor locations.

