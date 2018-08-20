All Star Line-Up Scheduled to Speak at Upcoming Substance Abuse Forum

The Will County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (WCSAPC) invites you to “Be In The Know” – a parent and youth forum to be held on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at Lincoln Way West High School from 4pm to 7pm. The high school is located at 21701 Gougar Road in New Lenox. The event is free and open to the public.

This family-focused forum will feature an all star lineup, moderated by Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley. The forum will offer an informative discussion for parents and youth regarding the dangers of alcohol and drugs.

Hear from NBA stars including Cameron Payne/Chicago Bulls, Pamela McGee/former WNBA player & mother of JaVale McGee of the Golden State Warriors, Alondo Tucker/former NBA Phoenix Suns, Roger Powell Jr./former NBA Utah Jazz, and Pastor Jolinda Wade/New Creation B.A.L.M. Church & mother of Dwayne Wade.

The vision of the WCSAPC is to educate youth on how to stay drug and alcohol free; to educate parents on how to keep their youth drug and alcohol free; to work in conjunction with the community to create an environment where substance abuse is no longer the norm or an accepted behavior; to provide options and alternative activities that promote healthy lifestyle decisions; and to educate youth on quality of life issues pertaining to substance abuse/alcohol awareness.

For more information on the WCSAPC or the upcoming Forum, please visit their Facebook page by searching Will County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition or contact Coordinator Cherry Powell at 815-724-1878.