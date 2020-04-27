All Three Lincoln-Way High Schools Named Best High Schools
File photo/Lincoln-Way East High School/ss
U.S. News & World Report released their 2020 Best High Schools rankings, with all three Lincoln-Way 210 high schools making the list for the second year in a row.
The U.S. News rankings include data on more than 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. More than 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.
On their 2020 rankings, Lincoln-Way East ranked 1,180 nationally (53 in Illinois), Lincoln-Way Central ranked 1,466 nationally (65 in Illinois), and Lincoln-Way West ranked 2,379 (95 in Illinois). U.S. News ranks schools in a variety of categories, including College Readiness, AP Exams, Math and Reading Proficiency, and Graduation Rate.