Alleged Embezzlement In Lincoln-Way Athletic Department

Aug 19, 2019 @ 6:04pm

The Will County Sheriff’s Department won’t say exactly what they’re investigating, but WJOL has learned that there is an open investigation regarding irregular financial activity within the Lincoln-Way Central Athletic Department. A Lincoln Way Central athletic department official has reportedly resigned due to the investigation involving possible embezzlement of athletic funds over the last several years.

A Chicago television station has reported that the embezzlement may have involved nearly $2 million, but WJOL has learned the dollar amount in question is substantially less.

Lincoln-Way will issue an official statement to WJOL tonight.

