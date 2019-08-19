Alleged Embezzlement In Lincoln-Way Athletic Department
The Will County Sheriff’s Department won’t say exactly what they’re investigating, but WJOL has learned that there is an open investigation regarding irregular financial activity within the Lincoln-Way Central Athletic Department. A Lincoln Way Central athletic department official has reportedly resigned due to the investigation involving possible embezzlement of athletic funds over the last several years.
A Chicago television station has reported that the embezzlement may have involved nearly $2 million, but WJOL has learned the dollar amount in question is substantially less.
Lincoln-Way will issue an official statement to WJOL tonight.