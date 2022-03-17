Allison Anderson Confirmed as Director of the Will County Emergency Management Agency

County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant has appointed Allison Anderson as Director of the Will County Emergency Management Agency. She is succeeding Harold Damron, who retired this month after a 31-year career with the agency. Anderson’s appointment was confirmed today by the Will County Board.
Anderson joined the county in September 2013 as an Emergency Response Specialist with the Health Department. She joined the Emergency Management Agency in December 2014, where she continued to coordinate and develop strategic, operational, and tactical plans for the county’s response to emergencies. Serving as Deputy Director since June 2018, Anderson has managed the training and exercise programs, required annually by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other federal safety agencies.
Anderson earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Sociology in 2008 from Northern Illinois University. She is a Certified Emergency Manager with the International Association of Emergency Managers and received her Illinois Professional Emergency Manager’s Certification in 2015.