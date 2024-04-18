Allman Brothers Band Co-Founder And Legendary Guitarist Dickey Betts Dies At 80

(Associated Press) – Guitar legend Dickey Betts, who co-founded the Allman Brothers Band and wrote their biggest hit, “Ramblin’ Man,” has died.

He was 80.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer died at his home in Osprey, Florida, David Spero, Betts’ manager of 20 years, told The Associated Press by phone.

He says Betts had been battling cancer for more than a year and had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Betts shared lead guitar duties with Duane Allman in the original Allman Brothers Band to help give the group its distinctive sound and create a new genre: Southern rock.

Acts ranging from Lynyrd Skynyrd to Kid Rock were influenced by the Allmans’ music, which combined the blues, country, R&B and jazz with ’60s rock.