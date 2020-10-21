Amazon Hiring For New Grocery Stores In Chicago Area
Amazon is bringing hundreds of more jobs to the Chicago area for its new grocery store concept. Amazon Fresh is opening four stores in Naperville, Bloomingdale, Oak Lawn and Schaumburg. The retail-giant is hiring to fill 15-hundred full and part time positions. Employees will be cross-trained in everything from customer service to stocking shelves. Pay will start at 15-dollars per hour and will include benefits. The Chicago market is the largest announced expansion area for Amazon Fresh outside of California.