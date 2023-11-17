Amazon Removes 7 Eye-Drop Products After FDA Warning

Amazon is pulling seven eye-drop products from its site after a warning from FDA officials. The FDA sent a warning letter saying the products were not approved. Those products are Similasan Pink Eye Relief, The Goodbye Company Pink Eye, Can-C Eye Drops, Optique 1 Eye Drops, OcluMed Eye Drops, TRP Natural Eye Floaters Relief and Manzanilla Sophia Chamomile Herbal Eye Drops. In October, the FDA announced a recall of 26 different types of eye drops found in stores like CVS, Rite Aid and Target.