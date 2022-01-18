Amazon Responds To Lawsuit Filed By Family Of Man Killed In Warehouse Collapse

Amazon is responding to a lawsuit filed by the family of a delivery driver who died after a tornado hit one of its facilities last month in Edwardsville. A suit was filed yesterday on behalf of Austin McEwen, who was one of six people killed when the Amazon distribution center collapsed. The lawsuit claims the e-commerce giant failed to notify its workers of inclement weather and provide safe storm shelter. A spokesperson for Amazon disputed those claims, saying members of a local team “worked to move people to safety as quickly as possible.” She added that the building was new and up to code.