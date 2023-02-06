1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

AMC To Charge More For Good Seats In Movie Theaters

February 6, 2023 2:35PM CST
Share
AMC To Charge More For Good Seats In Movie Theaters

NEW YORK (AP) – Middle seats at many U.S. movie theaters just got more expensive.

AMC Theaters is the nation’s largest movie theater chain and on Monday, it unveiled a new pricing scheme in which seat location determines how much your movie ticket costs.

Seats in the middle will cost a dollar or two more, while seats in the front row will be slightly cheaper.

AMC said the pricing plan, dubbed “Sightline,” has already been rolled out in some locations and will be in place by the end of the year at all domestic AMC theaters during showings after 4 p.m.

Popular Posts

1

License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
2

Arrest Made in Bolingbrook Barber Shop Shooting
3

Judge Denies Joliet Man’s Motion to Reconsider Decision 90 Year Prison Sentence
4

Police Arrest Joliet Man Following Road Rage Incident Three Weeks Ago
5

Will County Restaurant Owner Fined for Violating Labor Laws

Recent Posts