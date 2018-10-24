America in Bloom Recognizes Joliet

The City of Joliet was among the cities recognized at the annual 2018 America in Bloom National Awards ceremony at the annual symposium and awards ceremony held in Lexington, Kentucky. Joliet received special recognition for Celebrating Heritage. AIB judges spent two days touring the community, meeting municipal officials, residents and volunteers. All participants were evaluated on seven criteria: overall impression, community vitality, environmental effort, heritage celebration, urban forestry, landscaped areas and flowers. Additionally, they were judged on their community involvement across municipal, residential and commercial sectors. America in Bloom is the only national awards program the sends specially trained judges to personally visit participants, In addition, each participant receives a detailed written evaluation that can be used as a guide to future improvements.