American Lung Association: Don’t Use E-Cigarettes
FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, a high school student uses a vaping device near a school campus in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. health officials are scrambling to keep e-cigarettes away from teenagers amid an epidemic of underage use. But doctors face a new dilemma: there are few effective options for weening young people off nicotine vaping devices like Juul. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
The American Lung Association says no one should use e-cigarettes. In a statement, the nation’s leading lung health organization’s National President and CEO Harold Wimmer says the device is not safe and “can cause irreversible” lung damage and disease. The message comes after a sixth person died from lung disease linked to vaping in Kansas. The other deaths were reported in California, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Oregon. The CDC is looking into more than 450 cases of vaping-related illnesses across more than 30 states.