American Red Cross Puts Out Urgent Need For Donations At Romeoville Location
(AP Photo/Toby Talbot)
Coronavirus is impacting the blood supply in Illinois. Over the last few days the American Red Cross has seen blood drive cancellations grow at an alarming rate. Through March 13, about 1,500 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in more than 46,000 fewer blood donations. The number is expected to rise.
In response to the critical need for blood, the American Red Cross of the Illinois River Valley will host a series of weekly blood drives beginning March 17, 2020. The drives will take place at the Chapter House at 1293 Windham Parkway in Romeoville. To register to to www.RedCrossBlood.org.
If you are healthy, feeling well and eligible to give blood or platelets, please make an appointment to donate as soon as possible using the Red Cross Blood Donor App or by calling 1-800-Red Cross.
Below is a list of blood donation dates for Romeoville:
3/17 – 8am – 2pm
3/20 – 12 – 6
3/24 – 12 – 6
3/31 – 8 – 3
4/2 – 12-6
This is a partial list subject to change go to the Red Cross website for updates.