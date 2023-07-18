1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Americans Bump Up Spending In June As Inflation Eases In A Strong Jobs Market

July 18, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans increased their spending last month as inflation eased in many areas, and the job market remained remarkably strong.

Retail sales rose 0.2% from May to June, following a revised 0.5% increase the previous month, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.

The figure matched the pace of consumer inflation in June from the prior month, underscoring that shoppers are just about keeping up with pricing pressures.

While the headline number of 0.2% was a bit weaker than expected, economists focused on the number that excludes volatile autos, gas, building materials and food services, which rose a solid 0.6% in June.

That 0.6% figure is what is fed into the government’s measure of economic growth, and it’s a fairly strong spending number.

Popular Posts

1

DNA Confirms Bones Found Earlier This Year In Will County Are that of Missing Joliet Man From A Decade Ago
2

Wrong-Way Driver In I-55 Double Fatal Still In The Hospital
3

Joliet Police Arrest Man In Connection To Harrah's Fireworks Incident
4

Early morning Sunday shooting in Joliet under investigation
5

July Fourth Weekend Fire In Joliet

Recent Posts