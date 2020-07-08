      Breaking News
AMITA Health And Nurses From St. Joe’s Hold Bargaining Session Today

Jul 8, 2020 @ 9:11am
AMITA health and St. Joseph Medical Center Nurses will have a bargaining session slated for this morning. A glimmer of hope this week, AMITA has made an offer to the nurses on Monday. More than 700 nurses walked off the job July 4th and have been working without a contract since May 9th in Joliet.

Meanwhile, tonight at 7 p.m. there will be a support parade for the nurses around the hospital at 333 Madison Street, Joliet.

