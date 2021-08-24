AMITA Health Announces COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement of All Associates

AMITA Health has been on the forefront of caring for COVID-19 patients since the earliest days of the pandemic. With the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases locally and across the nation rising due to the emergence of the delta variant, it’s more important than ever to take every possible step we can to protect our patients, our community and one another.
AMITA Health will, therefore, be requiring all associates to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 12, 2021.
“The health and safety of all is our first and foremost priority and our medical experts agree—vaccination is our best way out of this pandemic,” said Keith Parrott, president and CEO of AMITA Health. “These vaccines have proven to be very effective in lessening illness in breakthrough cases. Only by vaccinating will we stop this virus from circulating and mutating.”
Reasonable accommodations will be made for those who are unable to receive the vaccine for health or religious reasons and education and listening sessions will be held in the upcoming weeks.
We thank all our valued associates for their incredible continued work throughout this pandemic.
AMITA Health Press Release