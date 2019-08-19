AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet Searching For New CEO
Robert Erickson
The president and CEO for AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center has tendered his resignation. Bob Erickson will be pursuing a new opportunity outside of the organization. His last day will be Friday, September 6, 2019.
Herb Buchanan, Senior Vice President and Regional Operating Officer in the South Region will be launching a search for a replacement in the coming weeks. In the interim, Buchanan says he will work closely with Bob’s senior leadership team to ensure operational continuity.
Buchanan wants to thank Bob for his service and leadership and wishing him every success moving forward.