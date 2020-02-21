AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet Welcomes Four New Members to Foundation Board
Pictured, left to right, are Nick D’Arcy, Sue Gulas and Frank Costa. Not pictured is Michael Clemmons.
The members of AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet’s Foundation Board are pleased to announce the addition of four community leaders to their team.
The new members have varied business backgrounds and bring a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to the board, while sharing the spirit and dedication for supporting the community in which they work and live.
“The leadership and generosity of our Foundation Board members enable us to continue to enhance the care we provide to individuals and families across the Joliet area,” said Herb Buchanan, president, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center. “We are incredibly grateful to our new and existing board members for contributing so generously toward advancing our mission.”
New board member Michael Clemmons is the business manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 176 (IBEW 176) in Joliet. He currently serves as planning and zoning commissioner for the village of Minooka, as well as vice president of the Will-Grundy Counties Central Trades and Labor Council and is a board member for the Will-Grundy Building Trades Council, Bank of Labor and Three Rivers Construction Alliance. Clemmons lives in Minooka with his wife and five children.
Frank Costa is business a banking division manager for First Midwest Bank. Additionally, he is the treasurer of the Will County Community Concerns in Joliet and is active in local market initiatives and nonprofit organizations. Costa was born and raised in Joliet and currently resides in Plainfield with his wife and three sons.
Nick D’Arcy carries on his family’s legacy and commitment to the Joliet community. In 1955, D’Arcy’s grandmother, Jeanette, cofounded the Saint Joseph Medical Center Auxiliary and continues to be an active member today. In 2009, Mr. D’Arcy’s father, Terry, received AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center’s highest honor, the Founders’ Award. Currently, D’Arcy serves as a team member at D’Arcy Motors and resides with his family live in Joliet.
Sue Gulas has nearly 40 combined years of travel and event planning industry work experience and is currently a part-time sales representative for Paolucci Diamond Center. She is serving her second four-year term as a Joliet Park Board, currently in the role of board president. Gulas resides in Joliet.
These four new members join Buchanan and existing board members Al Paolucci, chair; Lori Bergman, vice chair; Pam Bowden, auxiliary president; Diane DeVries; Lisa Lagger; Mark Kawinski; Diana Missig; Tricia Simpson and Dan Stevenson.