AMITA St. Joseph Medical Center Nurses Could Walk Off The Job This July
Nurses from St. Joseph Medical Center hold rally for fair contract- June 5, 2020/md
Amid the pandemic, nurses at AMITA St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet could walk off the job by Independence Day. The nurses authorized a strike vote in late May. The nurses have been working without a contract since May 9th and have been in contract negotiations. The possible strike happens at a time when nurses have been providing care to hundreds with coronavirus.
Pat Meade is the head of the Illinois Nurses Association and represents nurses in Joliet and in May spoke with the Scott Slocum show and says the impact of COVID-19 on nurses has overburdened their work load.
Nurse Melissa Bertaletti says nurses have had to fight for PPE and proper staffing. The nurses could strike by July 4, 2020.