An Employee Within The Valley View School School District Is Being Investigated By Romeoville Police

A Valley View School District 365U employee has been fired following an alleged scheme involving Information Technology funds. Romeoville Police confirmed the criminal investigation to WJOL but would not divulge the details until the investigation is completed. It’s unclear when the VVSD employee was let go. WJOL reached out to the district for comment but would not only direct us to their website statement. Read it below:

The District has been investigating employee misconduct regarding an alleged scheme involving Information Technology funds. As soon as the Administration became aware of the issue, an immediate internal investigation was launched that led the District to report the alleged misconduct to the Romeoville Police Department. There is an ongoing criminal investigation by law enforcement agencies against the individuals involved. Employment has been terminated.

Importantly, the District has been advised that no employee data has been compromised. Additionally, the District’s insurance company has been placed on notice and the District is seeking full recovery of funds and to be made whole.

As there is an ongoing criminal investigation, local authorities have directed the District not to discuss this issue further. As such, the District will have no further comments until the investigation is concluded.