Annual Craft Fair In Lockport Expected To Draw Thousands
Annual Christmas Crossroads in Lockport
The 49th Annual Christmas Crossroads in Lockport occurs this weekend. Committee member Kathy McDermott says they are very meticulous when it comes to the vendors. The committee makes sure vendor’s products are truly handmade and jury each exhibitor to ensure the quality of the product they sell meets their strict requirements.
The show is regarded as one of the finest craft fairs in the area. More than 165 crafters onsite. Last year there were approximately 9-thousand attendees. The cost is $4 a person, children under 12 get in free. There will be shuttle buses. It all takes place Saturday, November 23rd from 8:30 to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 9:30 to 3 p.m. It’s held at the Lockport East High School in the Field House. Proceeds benefit the Lockport Woman’s Club and money raised will fund one of the club’s philanthropic efforts including scholarships for high school students.