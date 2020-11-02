Anonymous Jury To Hear R. Kelly’s Federal Trial In New York
FILE - In this June 6, 2019, file photo, musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago. Lifetime is readying a follow-up series to "Surviving R. Kelly" called “Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning” with one major difference: This time, R Kelly will be behind bars when it airs. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)
Music superstar R. Kelly’s federal racketeering and sex trafficking case in the Big Apple will be heard by an anonymous jury. A judge ruled recently that the jury will be partially sequestered. Kelly faces several racketeering and sex trafficking charges, which bans trafficking people across state lines for prostitution or sexual activity. He’s being held without bail in Chicago, where he also faces federal and state charges. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all charges. There is no set trial date for the New York case.