Another Group Of Migrants Arrive In Chicago

September 16, 2022 12:02PM CDT
Chicago officials are welcoming another group of migrants to the city.  A bus with migrants aboard arrived in the city last night from Texas.  Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been sending migrants to Chicago and other Democrat-led cities as a protest to President Biden’s border security.  Governor Pritzker on Wednesday issued an emergency disaster proclamation and activated members of the Illinois National Guard to support the asylum seekers.

