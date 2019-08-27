Another Gun Off The Streets In Joliet
Taurus Judge gun used recovered from the scene.
Photo:WCSO
Just after noon on Sunday, Joliet Police noticed a man walking near McDonough Street and Des Plaines Street. They recognized the man as someone with an active Will County Warrant. As officers approached, the man took off running. As the man ran westbound across the McDonough Street Bridge, the officers noticed that the man kept reaching into a bag he was holding.
When officers finally caught up with the man, they found a loaded handgun inside the bag.
29-year old Kevin Hall of Joliet was arrested on charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Obstructing a Peace Officer.