Another Hot And Sticky Day But A Big Change Tomorrow

The heat index to reach triple digits today. Partly sunny with a high of 90 and the heat index near 100. Heavy thunderstorms will develop across northern Illinois around 5 to 6 p.m. Tonight showers and thunderstorms likely of which some may be severe! Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

A cold front passes Wednesday morning between 6 and 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, windy, cooler and becoming less humid with a high of 75. Gorgeous weather on Thursday and Friday with lots of sunshine and high’s around 77 and 82.