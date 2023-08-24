1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Another Illinois Man Charged In Jan. 6th Attack On U.S. Capitol

August 24, 2023 6:13PM CDT
(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Another Illinois man is accused of taking part in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021.  Robin Lee Reierson of Schiller Park is charged with assaulting a federal officer and entering the Capitol Building.  Prosecutors released photos they claim show Reierson pushing officers and attempting to grab one of their batons.  He was released on his own recognizance after he agreed to turn over his firearms to his son.

