Another Lawsuit Challenging Illinois’ Assault Weapons Ban

January 24, 2023 12:01PM CST
(AP Photo/John O’Connor)

Another lawsuit is challenging Illinois’ assault weapons ban.  Former Republican Illinois attorney general candidate Tom DeVore filed a suit in downstate White County.  The plaintiffs include former Republican candidate for Illinois governor and previous state senator Darren Bailey.  DeVore already filed a lawsuit challenging the gun ban in Effingham County, where a judge last week temporarily blocked the enforcement of the measure on more than 850 defendants in the case.

