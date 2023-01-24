Another Lawsuit Challenging Illinois’ Assault Weapons Ban
January 24, 2023 12:01PM CST
(AP Photo/John O’Connor)
Another lawsuit is challenging Illinois’ assault weapons ban. Former Republican Illinois attorney general candidate Tom DeVore filed a suit in downstate White County. The plaintiffs include former Republican candidate for Illinois governor and previous state senator Darren Bailey. DeVore already filed a lawsuit challenging the gun ban in Effingham County, where a judge last week temporarily blocked the enforcement of the measure on more than 850 defendants in the case.