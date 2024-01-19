1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Another Shot At Cold Temperatures This Weekend

January 19, 2024 5:20PM CST
Share
Another Shot At Cold Temperatures This Weekend
NOAA Chicago provided graphic

One more blast of cold weather is expected to hit the Joliet area over the weekend. Wind chills will fall below zero in area wide. While at release there is no Wind Chill Advisory for Will County, one could not be ruled out later in the weekend.

Will County Weather Center meteorologist Drew Shannon says lows tonight and tomorrow night will drop into the negative single digit range.

Areas to the west, including Grundy and Kendall counties, are under a Wind Chill Advisory until 9am on Saturday

Popular Posts

1

A Woman Returns Home To Family After Being Fired From Job But Ends Her Life
2

Owner Will Be Responsible For Cost Of Clean-Up
3

Significant Winter Storm With Up to 12 Inches Of Snow Possible In Will County
4

One Person Dead Following Crash on I-55 Over The Weekend
5

Second Joliet Nursing Home To Close Within A Year

Recent Posts