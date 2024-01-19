Another Shot At Cold Temperatures This Weekend

One more blast of cold weather is expected to hit the Joliet area over the weekend. Wind chills will fall below zero in area wide. While at release there is no Wind Chill Advisory for Will County, one could not be ruled out later in the weekend.

Will County Weather Center meteorologist Drew Shannon says lows tonight and tomorrow night will drop into the negative single digit range.

Areas to the west, including Grundy and Kendall counties, are under a Wind Chill Advisory until 9am on Saturday