1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

AP-NORC Poll: Most Democrats Against President Biden Run In 2024

February 6, 2023 11:50AM CST
Share
AP-NORC Poll: Most Democrats Against President Biden Run In 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) – A majority of Democrats now think one term is plenty for President Joe Biden, despite his insistence that he plans to seek reelection in 2024.

That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

It shows just 37% of Democrats say they want Biden to seek a second term, down from 52% in the weeks before last year’s midterm elections.

While Biden has trumpeted his legislative victories and ability to govern, the poll suggests relatively few U.S. adults give him high marks on either.

 

Popular Posts

1

License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
2

Arrest Made in Bolingbrook Barber Shop Shooting
3

Judge Denies Joliet Man’s Motion to Reconsider Decision 90 Year Prison Sentence
4

Police Arrest Joliet Man Following Road Rage Incident Three Weeks Ago
5

Will County Restaurant Owner Fined for Violating Labor Laws

Recent Posts