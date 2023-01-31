1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

AP Source: FBI Searched President Biden’s Former Office In November

January 31, 2023 1:40PM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) – The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s former office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington in November.

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a law enforcement action.

The search occurred weeks after Biden’s personal lawyers first found classified records there from his time as vice president.

The discovery of those documents at the office blocks away from the U.S. Capitol led to a search of Biden’s homes, including his residence in Wilmington, Delaware, where lawyers and federal agents found additional classified documents in December and January.

It was not immediately clear whether the FBI search of Biden’s office uncovered additional classified documents beyond those found on Nov. 2 by Biden’s attorneys.

 

 

 

 

