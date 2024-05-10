1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Appeals Court Upholds Steve Bannon’s Contempt Of Congress Conviction

May 10, 2024 12:12PM CDT
Steve Bannon accompanied by his attorney M. Evan Corcoran, speaks to the media as he departs the federal court in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld the criminal conviction of Donald Trump’s longtime ally Steve Bannon for defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Friday rejected Bannon’s challenges to his contempt of Congress conviction.

Bannon had been sentenced to four months in prison, but the judge overseeing the case had allowed him to stay free pending appeal.

Bannon’s attorneys didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

