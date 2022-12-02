1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Appellate Court Reverses Contempt of Court Citation Of Illinois DCFS Director

December 2, 2022 1:11PM CST
Appellate Court Reverses Contempt of Court Citation Of Illinois DCFS Director
An appellate court is reversing a number of contempt of court citations against the director of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.  The Cook County Circuit Court ruled 12 times that DCFS director Marc Smith should be held in contempt of court for leaving children in residential treatment centers longer than necessary.  However, the First District Appellate Court reversed or vacated these orders in ten of the cases, ruling that Smith didn’t willfully ignore a Cook County judge’s order.

