Appellate Court Upholds Temporary Hold On Illinois’ Assault Weapons Ban

February 1, 2023 12:01PM CST
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

An Illinois appellate court is upholding a downstate judge’s decision to place a temporary hold on Illinois’ assault weapons ban.  The state’s 5th District Appellate Court agreed with judge’s ruling that the ban likely violated the state’s constitution.  The ban is temporarily blocked from being enforced on more than 800 plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the new law.  A hearing on the lawsuit is still scheduled for today in Effingham County. 

 

