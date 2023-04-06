1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Applications For Jobless Aid Rising, But Still At Low Levels

April 6, 2023 2:45PM CDT
(ASSOCIATED PRESS) – The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid was higher over the past few months than the government had initially reported, reflecting a modest rise in layoffs as the economy has slowed in the face of higher interest rates.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of applications has exceeded 200,000 since early February — above previous estimates, though still relatively low by historical standards.

The department has revised its estimates of the number of weekly applications for jobless benefits under a new formula it is using to reflect seasonal adjustments.

The new formula is intended to more accurately capture seasonal patterns in job losses.

